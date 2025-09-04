Punjab floods: Over 60,000 people affected in Ferozepur, Fazilka

Crops across 1.75 lakh hectares underwater

More than 60,000 people from over 188 villages have been affected, and nearly 6,000 have been forced to leave their homes.

Crops across roughly 1.75 lakh hectares are underwater, threatening both food supplies and livelihoods.

Thousands have been evacuated by the Army, NDRF, BSF, and local teams—but with dams still releasing water, the risk isn't over yet.