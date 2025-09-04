Punjab floods: Over 60,000 people affected in Ferozepur, Fazilka
Heavy monsoon rains and dam releases have caused the Sutlej river to burst its banks in Punjab, leading to major flooding since late August 2025.
Ferozepur and Fazilka districts are hardest hit, with water levels exceeding last year's flood peak after a major discharge from Harike Headworks.
The breaches have flooded villages and farmland, creating a tough situation for many locals.
Crops across 1.75 lakh hectares underwater
More than 60,000 people from over 188 villages have been affected, and nearly 6,000 have been forced to leave their homes.
Crops across roughly 1.75 lakh hectares are underwater, threatening both food supplies and livelihoods.
Thousands have been evacuated by the Army, NDRF, BSF, and local teams—but with dams still releasing water, the risk isn't over yet.
Relief efforts ongoing
These floods are being called Punjab's worst since 1988—making this a historic crisis for the state.
Relief efforts are ongoing as the government works round-the-clock to support everyone affected by this disaster.