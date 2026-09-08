Excess September rains cause Bihar floods, more than 3.4 million affected
India
Heavy rains (31% above normal this September) have triggered major floods in Bihar, impacting more than 3.4 million people across 13 districts, including Patna and Bhagalpur.
The Ganges River at Sultanganj hit a record high, and several other rivers have overflowed, flooding 480gm panchayats across 13 districts.
SDRF and NDRF deploy 1,832 boats
To help those affected, 37 SDRF and NDRF teams are out with 1,832 boats for rescue work.
Authorities have set up 432 community kitchens and multiple relief camps offering food, shelter, and medical care.
The government has also distributed 22,900 dry ration packets and around 1.29 lakh polythene sheets to families trying to cope with the ongoing crisis.