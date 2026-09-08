Delhi-NCR to get 55 new air quality monitoring stations
What's the story
The ambient air quality monitoring network in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is set to expand significantly. By the end of 2026, 55 new continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) will be added, HT reported, citing officials aware of the matter. This will take the total number of operational stations from 102 to 157, meeting a coverage criterion of one station every 25-50 square kilometers as mandated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Environment Ministry.
Plan details
Expansion plan announced in February
The expansion plan was first announced in February, when Delhi-NCR had only 84 stations.
At that time, Delhi had 40 stations, Haryana 22, Uttar Pradesh 18, and Rajasthan four.
A senior CAQM official said several review meetings have been held since then with individual states and at ministerial levels.
"In the latest review meeting...held in August...the figure has increased from 84 stations to 102. However, another 55 stations will be added by the end of this year," the official said.
Station distribution
Breakdown of new stations in each NCR state
Delhi will get 13 more CAAQMS, taking its total to 60.
Haryana's NCR towns will add 23 stations to their existing 22 for a total of 45.
Uttar Pradesh will add 16 stations to its current tally of 27, bringing the total to 43.
Rajasthan's NCR towns will add three more stations on top of their six existing ones for a total of nine.
Locations
Locations yet to be decided
Regarding the final locations, the official said that hasn't been decided.
"The final locations are still being fixed so the final list will only be shared in the coming months. However, a number of these stations are already in the tendering stage and we expect them to be able to generate air quality data this winter itself," he said.
Data coverage
Gaps in air quality data
The expansion aims to fill gaps in air quality data, especially in areas with little or no continuous monitoring.
A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) had pointed out these gaps last year.
It found that monitoring stations covered only 26% of Delhi's geographical area within a 2km radius and 75% within a 5km radius, leaving around 25% of the city as a "shadow area," mostly in peripheral districts.