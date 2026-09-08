Delhi-NCR to get 55 new air quality monitoring stations  

The expansion plan was first announced in February, when Delhi-NCR had only 84 stations.

At that time, Delhi had 40 stations, Haryana 22, Uttar Pradesh 18, and Rajasthan four.

A senior CAQM official said several review meetings have been held since then with individual states and at ministerial levels.

"In the latest review meeting...held in August...the figure has increased from 84 stations to 102. However, another 55 stations will be added by the end of this year," the official said.