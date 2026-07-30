Expert committee recommends Telangana 803cr El Nino agriculture resilience plan
Telangana has been recommended a ₹803 crore strategy to help farmers and communities handle the tough effects of El Nino.
An expert committee led by G. Chinna Reddy has recommended smarter crop choices, drought-resistant seeds (with a 75% subsidy), and better water management to keep agriculture running strong, even when the weather doesn't cooperate.
Telangana committee recommends farmer loan relief
Farmers would get relief like loan rescheduling, new financing for backup crops, and crop insurance with major government support.
The committee also recommended setting up fodder banks and water troughs for animals, plus expanding vegetable farming with subsidized seeds.
The committee proposed extra help too: subsidies for solar fencing and full support for vermicompost units, all aimed at boosting resilience and creating local jobs during tough climate times.