Become 'expert mothers' before becoming IAS officers, teachers: UP governor

Educational values

Education should focus on character-building: Patel

Patel, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, said, "Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother." The governor stressed that daughters shouldn't stop their education after marriage but use their skills for nation-building. Patel also urged parents to stay involved in their children's lives even after they join educational institutions. She warned that "even a small lapse in supervision can adversely affect their future."