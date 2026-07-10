Become 'expert mothers' before becoming IAS officers, teachers: UP governor
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has urged women to become "expert mothers" before pursuing careers as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers or teachers. Speaking at the 41st convocation of a university in Kanpur, the 84-year-old governor stressed that professional success shouldn't compromise family responsibilities. At the same time, she encouraged young women to pursue education and careers post-marriage while contributing to their families and society.
Educational values
Education should focus on character-building: Patel
Patel, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, said, "Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother." The governor stressed that daughters shouldn't stop their education after marriage but use their skills for nation-building. Patel also urged parents to stay involved in their children's lives even after they join educational institutions. She warned that "even a small lapse in supervision can adversely affect their future."
Social issues
Rise in domestic violence linked to declining moral values
The governor also expressed concern over drug abuse around university hostels, saying a monitoring team had detected narcotics being supplied through food delivery containers. Patel linked the rise in domestic violence and crimes against women to declining moral values. She said education shouldn't be measured solely by degrees and marks, adding, "If degrees are increasing but society continues to witness such crimes, it reflects the true state of our education." The university conferred degrees on 107,713 students during the convocation.