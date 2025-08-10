Explainer: How narrative management shaped India's response to Pahalgam attack

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India responded with Operation Sindoor—targeting terrorist camps across the border. But beyond military strikes, India also leaned on "narrative management technology" to shape how the world saw its actions.

Narrative management during conflict Think of it as a playbook for messaging during conflict.

It uses coordinated social media posts and press briefings to influence what people believe—at home, abroad, and even among rivals.

In Operation Sindoor, this meant spreading a clear message: justice done.

Women officers in focus India put women officers front and center in press conferences to reinforce its message and challenge Pakistan's claims.

Military teams created strong visuals to back up their story.

This approach helped India control the conversation after the attack.