Explainer: Nepal's Gen Z protests, which ousted PM Oli India Sep 25, 2025

Nepal's Gen Z took to the streets after the government banned 26 social media apps—including Facebook and WhatsApp—because they didn't register under new rules.

Frustration over corruption and youth unemployment (officially reported at around 12.6% in 2024) fueled massive protests, which sadly turned violent in Kathmandu and other cities.

The unrest led Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to step down earlier this month, with at least 19 people killed and hundreds injured during clashes.