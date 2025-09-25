Explainer: Nepal's Gen Z protests, which ousted PM Oli
Nepal's Gen Z took to the streets after the government banned 26 social media apps—including Facebook and WhatsApp—because they didn't register under new rules.
Frustration over corruption and youth unemployment (officially reported at around 12.6% in 2024) fueled massive protests, which sadly turned violent in Kathmandu and other cities.
The unrest led Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to step down earlier this month, with at least 19 people killed and hundreds injured during clashes.
What happened after Oli's resignation
After Oli's resignation on September 9, Sushila Karki—Nepal's former Supreme Court Chief Justice—became the country's first female interim prime minister on September 12.
The government has since lifted the social media ban, but young people are still demanding real reforms.
With Nepal sharing close ties with India, how both countries handle this moment could shape their future relationship—and even impact Nepal's big elections coming up in 2026.