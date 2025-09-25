Next Article
H3N2 flu hits 70% households in Delhi-NCR
India
H3N2 flu is making the rounds in Delhi-NCR, with nearly 7 out of 10 households affected, according to a recent survey of over 11,000 locals.
The virus is mostly showing up as high fever, cough, and sore throat—kids and older folks are feeling it the most.
Antivirals for severe cases only
The flu spreads fast in crowded places and usually starts with sudden fever and body aches.
Doctors say rest and staying hydrated help most people recover; antivirals like oseltamivir are for severe cases.
Experts recommend skipping unnecessary antibiotics—instead, try warm saline gargles or steam inhalation if your throat's bothering you.