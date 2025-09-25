Wrongly accused of molestation, UP man dies by suicide 

A bakery owner in Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh , died by suicide after being falsely implicated in a molestation case. The victim, Virendra Yadav, was embroiled in a dispute with his neighbors Surjeet and Anita Yadav over the construction of a ramp outside their house. The dispute only worsened over time and and eventually reached the court, which ordered a halt on the construction. Despite this order, the neighbours continued with the construction.

Emotional turmoil Victim feared social stigma When Virendra protested, he was allegedly falsely accused of molestation by his neighbors. His wife Neelam said he was deeply stressed after receiving summons for the false case. Fearing social stigma and implications on his daughter's marriage, he took his own life by consuming poison. In a six-page suicide note, he detailed the harassment and torture meted out to him by his neighbors.

Allegations made Police bias alleged Virendra's son Abhay alleged that the police filed the false case without any evidence, despite cameras around their house. He claimed a relative of the accused couple is in the Special Task Force (STF) and alleged police bias under his influence. Abhay also said when he sought help from authorities, they sided with the accused. The family said that even after Virendra's death, police delayed preparing an inquest report, forcing them to perform last rites at night.