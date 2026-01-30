Explainer: Why EU-India trade deal worries Kashmir's apple farmers

Apple farming is a lifeline for around 7 lakh families

Apple farming is a lifeline for around seven lakh families in Kashmir, bringing in ₹12,000 crore every year.

Now, many growers fear their incomes could take a hit as EU apples get more affordable here. They're asking for a policy rethink.

The government says the initial EU cap would be 50,000 tons (gradually rising to 100,000 tons over a decade) and any increase above the current 50,000 tons could be offset by reducing imports from other destinations.

There is no statement in the source that Indian apples have been promised zero-duty access to European markets.