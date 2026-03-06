Explainer: Why Maharashtra celebrates Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary twice
India
Maharashtra marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday not once, but twice every year—on February 19 (English calendar) and a Hindu lunar date (which varies year to year).
This double celebration comes from ongoing debates about his actual birth date, with some historians backing February 19, 1630, while others point to April 6, 1627.
Officially, the day is February 19
The state government officially goes with February 19 based on the Julian calendar. But when you convert that to the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on Phalguna Krishna Paksha Tritiya—which lands on March 6 this year.
That's why many people in Maharashtra celebrate both days, keeping traditions and history alive in their own way.