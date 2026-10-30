Explosion flattens godown storing materials for quarry explosives in Arjunapuram
India
A sudden explosion rocked an explosives godown in Arjunapuram village near Gudiyatham, Vellore, around 2am on Thursday.
The blast brought down the building and left three vans damaged.
The facility was mainly used to store raw materials to make explosives for stone quarry units.
Police probe blast, seized firecracker materials
Police and explosives experts are investigating what triggered the blast.
Interestingly, about 50kg of firecracker-making material had just been seized by police and temporarily stored at this licensed site to avoid other accidents.