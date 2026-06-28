Explosion kills Zubair Ahmad Bajjad near Line of Control, Baramulla
India
A tragic explosion at a remote shelter near the Line of Control in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the life of Zubair Ahmad Bajjad on Saturday.
The blast was caused by an old explosive object; sadly, incidents like this aren't rare in areas close to the border.
Police probe device, forensics search area
Police got word about the blast around 3pm and found Bajjad already gone when they arrived.
They are now investigating exactly what kind of device went off, while forensic teams are checking the area for any more hidden dangers.
Officers say these precautions are all about keeping everyone else safe as they look for answers.