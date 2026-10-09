Delhi Police deploy 35,000 personnel ahead of CJP protest: Report

The six detention centers include Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre Daulatpur, and Community Centre Pandrawal.

To monitor the protest closely, multiple facial recognition systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters, and drones will be deployed across Central Delhi.

The report cited sources to state that additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in.

Moreover, the police have been permitted to use lathis and batons during the protest.