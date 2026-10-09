Delhi Police deploy 35,000 personnel ahead of CJP protest: Report
What's the story
The Delhi Police has launched a massive security operation ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. According to a report by Times Now, over 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed in the area. The police have also set up six designated detention centers to house any detained protesters who may be arrested during the demonstration.
Security preparations
Detention centers set up
The six detention centers include Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre Daulatpur, and Community Centre Pandrawal.
To monitor the protest closely, multiple facial recognition systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters, and drones will be deployed across Central Delhi.
The report cited sources to state that additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in.
Moreover, the police have been permitted to use lathis and batons during the protest.
Protest details
CJP demands CEC's resignation
The CJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in electoral roll revisions.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided additional Central Armed Police Forces to bolster security arrangements for the protest and any other potential gatherings in Delhi.
Despite the heightened security, permission for the protest has not been granted by Delhi Police due to prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Protest controversy
Why similar protests were allowed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, asks Dipke
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticized the restrictions on the Delhi protest, asking why similar protests were allowed in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
"Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India, it does not belong to Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.
The police expect around 7,000 protesters at Jantar Mantar and have advised personnel to maintain restraint during the demonstration.
Border security
Liquor shops to remain closed on October 9 and 10
Security measures are also being tightened at Delhi's borders, railway stations, and bus terminals.
The police may also regulate access to metro stations and markets in New Delhi depending on the situation.
Liquor shops will remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure to maintain public order during the protest.