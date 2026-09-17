External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Bhutan king and prime minister
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Bhutan (September 16-18), where he met the king and prime minister to strengthen ties.
The trip included a butter lamp lighting for PM Modi's birthday and talks focused on deepening cooperation under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy.
Lunana hydropower, Mongar hospital, Mahindra EVs
Jaishankar kicked off some big projects: he laid the foundation for the Lunana Hydropower Project (think: more clean energy) and opened a new mother-and-child hospital in Mongar.
He also handed over 54 Mahindra EVs to support e-mobility in Bhutan and launched UPI Phase 2, making cross-border payments much easier for Bhutanese citizens in India.
Plus, the Nehru-Wangchuck Scholarship got renewed, opening up more opportunities for Bhutanese students to study in India.