External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to represent India at 81st UNGA
India
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to represent the country at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He'll be addressing world leaders on September 26 and scheduled to attend several bilateral and plurilateral meetings.
UNGA session led by Khalilur Rahman
This session, led by Khalilur Rahman from Bangladesh, is all about "Restoring trust, managing transformation."
There are special events like the SDG Media Zone (September 21-25) and Goals Lounge (September 14-25), plus the main General Debate (September 22-28), where leaders share their plans for tackling global challenges together.