External Affairs Ministry issues notice over Saurav Das birthplace discrepancy
CJP co-convenor Saurav Das got a show-cause notice about discrepancies in his passport, specifically his birthplace details.
The Ministry of External Affairs says this is just standard procedure when a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, and Das has seven days to respond.
Das calls Oxford Union trip harassment
Das says he was stopped from traveling to the UK for an Oxford Union talk and calls it "an attempt to harass him and intimidate the youth."