EY report finds India poverty rate 2.6% in FY24
Big news: India's poverty rate has dropped to just 2.6% in FY24, a huge fall from 59.7% in FY78, according to a new EY report using World Bank data.
This puts India among the major economies with the lowest inequality in the post-Covid period, showing real progress on lifting people out of poverty.
India GDP outlook 7.1% amid inflation
India's economy keeps growing thanks to reforms started in the 1990s. GDP is set to rise by 7.1% by FY27, and exports saw a big jump this year.
But inflation is causing some stress, with prices rising faster than the central bank would like, so there are still challenges ahead even as the country celebrates these wins.