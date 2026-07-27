Facial recognition flags 2,873 with criminal records at Jantar Mantar
India
The recent Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saw a surprising twist: facial recognition technology flagged 2,873 people with criminal records in the crowd.
Things got heated between CJP supporters and police, leading to some pretty intense clashes.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, protests end
Out of those identified, nearly 1,000 were tied to serious crimes like murder, rape, robbery, and kidnapping.
Videos showed protesters trying to overturn a police vehicle and attacking officers.
About 200 police personnel were injured.
The protests wrapped up after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET paper leak scandal, which was the main demand driving all this unrest.