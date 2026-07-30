Facial recognition vans flagged 2,873 at New Delhi CJP protest
India
Facial recognition vans at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in New Delhi scanned the crowd and flagged 2,873 people with criminal records.
This information was revealed by the government in Parliament after violent clashes broke out during the Chalo Sansad march on July 20, which demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET leak controversy.
Identified people linked to serious crimes
Those identified were linked to serious crimes like murder, robbery, and narcotics cases. Some even had multiple cases against them.
The tech helped police check criminal histories at the protest site.