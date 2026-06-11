Faisal Khan asks Patna HC to quash FIR, reopen KGS India Jun 11, 2026

Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, has asked the Patna High Court to cancel an FIR filed against him after violence broke out outside his coaching center, Khan Global Studies (KGS), on June 2.

He is also hoping the court will let KGS reopen since it has been closed ever since.

The next hearing is set for July 13, with the court saying everything should stay as it is until then.