Faisal Khan asks Patna HC to quash FIR, reopen KGS
Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, has asked the Patna High Court to cancel an FIR filed against him after violence broke out outside his coaching center, Khan Global Studies (KGS), on June 2.
He is also hoping the court will let KGS reopen since it has been closed ever since.
The next hearing is set for July 13, with the court saying everything should stay as it is until then.
Guards allege Faisal Khan ordered firing
The trouble started when a group allegedly vandalized KGS and injured a security guard.
The FIR cites guards' disclosure statements that Khan Sir told them to fire at the crowd.
Two guards were arrested after videos surfaced showing shots being fired, and their weapons are now under forensic check.
Khan Sir's legal team says these accusations are retaliatory in nature and are just payback for something else.
Faisal Khan granted interim protection
Right now, Khan Sir has interim protection from arrest while he waits for his bail hearing on June 20.
The court has asked the Bihar government to respond within four weeks, and all eyes are on July 13 for what happens next.