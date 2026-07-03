Faizabad Bar seeks FIR in Ayodhya temple donation misuse India Jul 03, 2026

Big news from Ayodhya: lawyers from the Faizabad Bar Association have filed a complaint asking police to register a first information report, or FIR, against three individuals: former trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, and temple official Gopal Rao.

They're accusing them of misusing donation money meant for building the temple.

Police have officially acknowledged the complaint and say they're looking into it.