Faizabad Bar seeks FIR in Ayodhya temple donation misuse
India
Big news from Ayodhya: lawyers from the Faizabad Bar Association have filed a complaint asking police to register a first information report, or FIR, against three individuals: former trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, and temple official Gopal Rao.
They're accusing them of misusing donation money meant for building the temple.
Police have officially acknowledged the complaint and say they're looking into it.
Faizabad Bar threatens ₹5L fine
The legal community isn't holding back: dozens of lawyers marched to the station, demanding swift action.
The Bar Association says any member who defends these accused in court will face a hefty ₹500,000 fine.
The police promise they'll investigate thoroughly and hold everyone accountable if needed.