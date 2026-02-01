Fake bomb threat email sent to Vellore Collectorate
India
A fake bomb threat email sent to the Vellore Collectorate on Saturday afternoon set off a quick response—bomb squad teams and sniffer dogs swept the area, but nothing dangerous was found.
Case registered, probe underway
The Collectorate is a busy spot with several government offices, so security took the scare seriously.
A case was registered by Sathuvachari police and a probe is underway, reminding everyone why tight security in crowded public places really matters.