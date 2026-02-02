Fake cumin worth ₹3 lakh, laced with chemicals, seized
In Gwalior, police uncovered a food scam where fennel seeds were coated with cement and chemical substances, treated with color and artificial aroma to look like cumin.
The group also tried to make old, spoiled cumin seem fresh using chemicals.
They packaged everything to mimic the popular Shivpujari brand and sold this fake "cumin" for much less than the real thing.
Eating these fake spices can seriously harm your digestion
Eating these fake spices isn't just a rip-off—it can seriously harm your digestion, liver, and immunity.
An FIR was registered against three businessmen linked to the racket, and 46 sacks worth over ₹3 lakh were seized from a transport consignment intercepted at Bahodapur.
The seized goods are now being tested in a lab. As ASP Jayaraj Kuber said, samples have been sent for testing and strict action will follow once reports are received.