Fake farmer identities pocketed crores in Madhya Pradesh wheat scam
India
A major wheat procurement scam has rocked Madhya Pradesh, where fake farmer identities were used to pocket crores.
Real land records were misused, letting these "farmers" sell wheat to government centers and get paid straight into their accounts, no questions asked.
Madhya Pradesh record wheat purchases probed
The scam surfaced just as the state claimed record wheat buys: over 10 million tons from more than 1 million farmers at ₹2,585 per quintal.
Investigators found a sudden spike in shady registrations, with officials bending rules to let it happen.
Several staff have been suspended or face disciplinary action, and more fraud is expected to come out as the probe continues.