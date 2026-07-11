False ceiling collapses at BMC Jogeshwari office, no injuries reported
A part of the false ceiling at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) K/North Ward office in Jogeshwari suddenly collapsed on Saturday morning, just outside the assistant commissioner's cabin.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The building is only six months old and has already had water leaks during heavy rain, making people question how well it was built.
Employees cite poor materials, demand inspections
After the collapse, employees said poor-quality materials were used and are now pushing for immediate inspections and repairs to keep everyone safe.
This incident highlights bigger issues Mumbai faces every monsoon, like flooding, accidents from falling trees, and even recent tragedies involving open manholes.
The Bombay High Court has also criticized BMC lately for not doing enough to address the issue of open manholes.