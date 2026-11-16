Families bury 6 Liangmai Naga men in Kangpokpi after assurances
After months of heartbreak, the families of six Liangmai Naga men, abducted back in May, were finally able to bury their loved ones in Kangpokpi district.
The families had held off on the burial, demanding justice and government action.
They agreed after officials and Naga groups promised assurances of justice and completion of a safer alternative road to Konsakhul village.
Manipur shaken since May, 48 abducted
This case is part of a bigger wave of violence that has shaken Manipur since May, with 48 people abducted within hours of the incident.
At the funeral, United Naga Council President N.G. Lorho called out the lack of real progress after an ambush triggered these tensions.
Even now, peace feels distant as deep-rooted rivalries between communities continue to fuel unrest across the state.