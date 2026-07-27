Families of 4 injured officers petition SC after CJP protest
India
After four police officers were seriously hurt during the CJP protest march in New Delhi last week, their families have taken things to the Supreme Court.
They are demanding action against those behind the violence, saying protesters attacked officers with glass bottles, stones, and sharpened floor tiles near Jantar Mantar.
Petition demands police protection and accountability
The families' petition calls for clear rules to protect police from assaults while on duty and accountability for those who incited violence.
Their lawyers argued that while free speech is important, it should not come at the cost of officer safety, pointing out that police deserve protection under India's Constitution.