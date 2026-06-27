Family accuses fiancee and alleged lover in Ketan Agarwal death
India
Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, 2026, is now being treated as suspicious.
His family has filed an FIR accusing his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary of planning his murder.
Police now suspect Ketan was pushed off the cliff, which challenges earlier claims that it was just an accident.
Father cites dispute with Siya Goyal
According to Ketan's father, Siya had frequent arguments with Ketan and once got upset when he refused a Lohagad Fort trip on June 4.
Despite that incident, the couple went there together on June 18, the day Ketan died.
The family believes this timing points to a planned act by Siya and Chetan, making the case a national talking point due to its shocking twist.