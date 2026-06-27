Family accuses fiancee and alleged lover in Ketan Agarwal death

Father cites dispute with Siya Goyal

According to Ketan's father, Siya had frequent arguments with Ketan and once got upset when he refused a Lohagad Fort trip on June 4.

Despite that incident, the couple went there together on June 18, the day Ketan died.

The family believes this timing points to a planned act by Siya and Chetan, making the case a national talking point due to its shocking twist.