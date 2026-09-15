Family blocks roads near Arjan Garh after Aya Nagar shooting
India
Traffic jams hit MG Road near Arjan Garh Metro Station after a protest broke out over the recent shooting of a man in Aya Nagar.
His family and relatives blocked key roads, making it tough for people traveling between Gurugram and Mehrauli-Badarpur.
Delhi Traffic Police advise alternate routes
Delhi Traffic Police have suggested taking alternate routes like NH-48, Mahipalpur, or Andheria Mor and recommend using the Metro if you can.
Traffic personnel have been deployed in the area to help manage the mess; just follow their directions for a smoother trip.
Expect delays if you're heading that way today.