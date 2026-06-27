Family holds Belmondo candlelight march after Ketan Agarwal's alleged murder

Goyal family questioned over 10 hours

Agarwal's grandfather shared his heartbreak at the march, saying, "We have been betrayed by our own," and called for capital punishment for the accused.

Police questioned Goyal's family for over 10 hours as part of the investigation.

Maharashtra's chief minister has promised a speedy trial with top prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam handling the case.

Agarwal's father is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.