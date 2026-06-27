Family holds Belmondo candlelight march after Ketan Agarwal's alleged murder
India
Family and friends of Ketan Agarwal, a Pune realtor, gathered for a candlelight march at Belmondo Society to demand justice after he was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.
The two are accused of pushing Agarwal off Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Goyal family questioned over 10 hours
Agarwal's grandfather shared his heartbreak at the march, saying, "We have been betrayed by our own," and called for capital punishment for the accused.
Police questioned Goyal's family for over 10 hours as part of the investigation.
Maharashtra's chief minister has promised a speedy trial with top prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam handling the case.
Agarwal's father is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.