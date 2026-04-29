Family of 4 die in Bhendi Bazaar after eating watermelon
A heartbreaking case in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar saw four family members lose their lives after eating watermelon.
They fell seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhea soon after, and despite being rushed to the hospital, none survived.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about food safety.
Dr Dutta cites toxin mediated gastroenteritis
Doctors believe the rapid symptoms point to food poisoning from bacteria or toxins, not because watermelon itself is dangerous.
As Dr. RR Dutta explained, "Consumption followed by the onset of symptoms within 3-5 hours does not point toward watermelon as a 'toxic' food, but rather toward an acute toxin-mediated gastroenteritis or exposure to a highly contaminated source," he explained.
Experts recommend always refrigerating cut fruit and keeping kitchen hygiene tight to stay safe.
Investigations are ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.