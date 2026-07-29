Family property transfers in Maharashtra now cost just ₹400

Good news if you're planning to transfer property within your family in Maharashtra: since April 2016, the government has dropped the registration fee for gifting residential or farm property to close relatives (like your spouse, kids, grandkids, or a deceased son's widow) to just ₹200.

With the existing stamp duty also at ₹200, that means you can now handle family property transfers for only ₹400 total, a big drop from what it used to cost.