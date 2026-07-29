Family property transfers in Maharashtra now cost just ₹400
Good news if you're planning to transfer property within your family in Maharashtra: since April 2016, the government has dropped the registration fee for gifting residential or farm property to close relatives (like your spouse, kids, grandkids, or a deceased son's widow) to just ₹200.
With the existing stamp duty also at ₹200, that means you can now handle family property transfers for only ₹400 total, a big drop from what it used to cost.
Maharashtra waives agricultural land split fees
The state also waived fees in June 2025 for splitting up agricultural land among family members, even if you file directly with a sub-registrar by mutual agreement.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says the fees had pushed farmers to skip formal registration, a practice that fuels disputes, even though the state is giving up about ₹35 crore to ₹40 crore in annual revenue to make things easier for families.