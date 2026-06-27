Family says Anukalp Mishra innocent, denies ₹40L house link
India
Anukalp Mishra's family says he has not done anything wrong. His family insists he is being set up and denies that their ₹40 lakh house is linked to any shady money.
"My brother is being framed. The house was purchased two years ago and we have done nothing wrong," his sister shared from behind their door.
Probe finds hidden cash, ₹10L found
The family points to a dispute with relative Neha Mishra as the reason for these accusations, brushing off claims about sudden wealth and lifestyle changes.
The investigation kicked off after donor records did not add up in May.
Hidden cameras later caught staff hiding cash in counting rooms.
Police also found ₹10 lakh at another accused's house, as they keep digging into possible donation voucher manipulation and missing cash.