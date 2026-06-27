Family says Anukalp Mishra innocent, denies ₹40L house link India Jun 27, 2026

Anukalp Mishra's family says he has not done anything wrong. His family insists he is being set up and denies that their ₹40 lakh house is linked to any shady money.

"My brother is being framed. The house was purchased two years ago and we have done nothing wrong," his sister shared from behind their door.