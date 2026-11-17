Faraday Michael found dead in hotel room near Manali
Faraday Michael was found dead in his hotel room near Manali after the hotel management noticed he had not stepped out of his room for about a day.
Police are investigating what happened, but so far he was found under suspicious circumstances.
Faraday Michael items found in room
Michael was found lying on his bed with his passport, cash, phone, and some medicines in the room.
Police said he was a heavy smoker and likely had asthma.
The Italian Embassy has been notified, and further action will be taken as per rules.