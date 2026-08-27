Faridabad doctor arrested in Delhi over alleged cancer drug smuggling

A 39-year-old doctor from Faridabad was arrested in Delhi for allegedly running a racket that was involved in smuggling and distributing counterfeit and unapproved anti-cancer medicines in Delhi-NCR.

The racket came to light on April 21, when police received information about the supply of fake anti-cancer and life-saving drugs to clinics in Delhi, and police traced the source back to this doctor, who had been importing knockoff medicines from Turkey that mimicked expensive drugs made in Japan and the US.