Faridabad doctor arrested in Delhi over alleged cancer drug smuggling
A 39-year-old doctor from Faridabad was arrested in Delhi for allegedly running a racket that was involved in smuggling and distributing counterfeit and unapproved anti-cancer medicines in Delhi-NCR.
The racket came to light on April 21, when police received information about the supply of fake anti-cancer and life-saving drugs to clinics in Delhi, and police traced the source back to this doctor, who had been importing knockoff medicines from Turkey that mimicked expensive drugs made in Japan and the US.
Police found ₹17L counterfeit leukemia drug
Police caught him in Sukhdev Vihar with a stash of fake medicines, including a ₹17 lakh counterfeit leukemia drug. He sold these through his own pharmaceutical business and listed them on a B2B portal.
Turns out, he obtained an MBBS degree from a Russian university but allegedly failed the mandatory examination for practice in India, and his two clinics fell into financial crisis and were forced to shut down.
Now, police are examining the entire supply chain, including the persons to whom they were supplied.