Faridabad mother Neelam confessed to killing 18-month-old, police say
India
An 18-month-old girl was found dead in a Faridabad drain on April 23, and her mother, Neelam, has been detained and questioned.
Police say Neelam confessed to killing her daughter because of the family's severe financial struggles; they lived in a slum and were barely making ends meet.
Students find body, CCTV prompts detention
The case came to light when local students discovered the child's body.
CCTV footage showed a woman walking with her daughter in her arms but returning alone, leading police to detain and question her.
Authorities are now looking into all aspects of this deeply sad situation.