Faridabad woman faces 0 FIR over alleged abuse of PM
India
A woman from Faridabad is facing a "zero FIR" after allegedly making abusive and objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Modi and his mother during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 23, 2026.
FIR filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for intentional insult, statements conducing to public mischief, and defamation.
Since the incident happened in Delhi, Noida Police handed the case over to Parliament Street police station for further investigation.