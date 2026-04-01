Faridkot officer suspended after video shows granddaughter tied to gate India Apr 16, 2026

A police officer in Punjab's Faridkot district has been suspended after a shocking video surfaced online, showing her five-year-old granddaughter tied to a gate outside in the heat.

The little girl's parents live in Portugal, so she was staying with her grandmother, who was supposed to be caring for her.

Neighbors heard the child crying and stepped in, recording the incident that quickly spread on social media.