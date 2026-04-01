Faridkot officer suspended after video shows granddaughter tied to gate
India
A police officer in Punjab's Faridkot district has been suspended after a shocking video surfaced online, showing her five-year-old granddaughter tied to a gate outside in the heat.
The little girl's parents live in Portugal, so she was staying with her grandmother, who was supposed to be caring for her.
Neighbors heard the child crying and stepped in, recording the incident that quickly spread on social media.
Case sent to child welfare committee
After the video went viral, police acted fast: ASI Sarabjit Kaur was suspended after the video went viral.
Officials called this an unacceptable step and sent the case to the local child welfare committee.