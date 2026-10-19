Farm fires rise again as Madhya Pradesh reports 354
India
Farm fires are on the rise again. Madhya Pradesh has reported 354 incidents since mid-September, almost double last year's count for this time.
Punjab isn't far behind with 220 cases, mostly from Amritsar and Tarn Taran.
These numbers come from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which tracks stubble burning across key states.
Air regulators ask Amritsar, Tarn Taran
Punjab's numbers have slightly increased from last year but are still way down compared to 2024.
Air quality officials have now asked Amritsar and Tarn Taran to explain the uptick by October 21.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh saw 134 farm fires and Haryana just eight, showing how different states are handling stubble burning in their own ways.