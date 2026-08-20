Farmer Ramakrishnan's wild boar trap ensnares leopard in Maloor Kannur
India
A leopard wandered into a wild-boar trap early Thursday on a farm in Maloor, Kannur.
The trap was set up by farmer Ramakrishnan, who was trying to protect his crops from wild boars.
Locals heard unusual noises and quickly called forest officials after spotting the trapped leopard.
Forest officials to tranquilize trapped leopard
Forest officials will tranquilize the leopard to safely free it and check if it's healthy enough to go back into the wild.
Since Maloor borders forest areas, run-ins between wildlife and farmers are pretty common here.
Authorities are also looking into how the trap was set up, as this incident highlights ongoing tensions between people and wildlife in Kerala's farming regions.