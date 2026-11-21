Farmers begin sit-in outside Shyam Singh Rana, demand sugarcane ₹600/qtl
Starting November 21, Haryana farmers are kicking off an around-the-clock sit-in outside Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana's house in Radaur.
They're pushing for a sugarcane price hike to ₹600 per quintal, saying the recent increase just doesn't cut it.
Yamunanagar president of BKU (Tikait), Subhash Gurjar says they'll keep going, day and night, until their voices are heard.
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha plans Jind demonstration
It's not just one group: farmer protests are popping up at sugar mills all over Haryana.
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha is planning a big demonstration in Jind and even talking about marching to the chief minister's house if things don't change by December 2.
Farmers argue that current prices barely cover their costs, so unless the government responds soon, these protests could get even bigger.