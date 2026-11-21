Starting November 21, Haryana farmers are kicking off an around-the-clock sit-in outside Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana's house in Radaur.

They're pushing for a sugarcane price hike to ₹600 per quintal, saying the recent increase just doesn't cut it.

Yamunanagar president of BKU (Tikait), Subhash Gurjar says they'll keep going, day and night, until their voices are heard.