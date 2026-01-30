Farmers' body calls EU-India trade deal 'economic colonization blueprint'

SKM to join general strike on February 12, 2026

SKM fears cheaper EU goods—like olive oil, processed foods, wine, and beer—will flood the market and hurt local farmers.

They're also frustrated that the EU's sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) barriers block Indian exports like grapes and mangoes, while making it easier for EU products to enter.

The group plans to step up protests and join the General strike on February 12, 2026 against these policies.