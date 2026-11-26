Farmers escalate Sangli Kolhapur protests over Shaktipeeth Expressway land acquisition
Farmers in Maharashtra are stepping up protests against the planned Shaktipeeth Expressway, especially in Sangli and Kolhapur.
Tensions have flared, with some survey equipment damaged during clashes.
On Tuesday, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti led a major eight-hour sit-in at Mahuli village, voicing strong opposition to land being taken for the project.
Farmers warn expressway threatens Kolhapur farmland
Local farmers say the expressway threatens farmland that's supported their families for generations.
In Kolhapur's Bhudargad taluka, protests even saw a survey tripod set on fire.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has backed the farmers, saying big projects should consider both state finances and local livelihoods: "The NCP (SP) is not opposed to development. We are not against development, but the state's present financial condition must also be taken into consideration while pursuing development projects," she said.
The six-lane highway would connect 12 districts and key religious sites but faces backlash over its impact on agriculture.