Farmers from 4 states protest proposed India US trade deal
India
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh are heading to Delhi to protest a proposed India-US trade deal.
They are gathering at Kisan Ghat for a big rally organized by the "Desh Bachao Morcha," saying the deal could hurt their livelihoods.
Farmers face barricades at Shambhu, Khanauri
On their way, farmers ran into police barricades and heavy security at key borders like Shambhu and Khanauri.
Their main worry? The trade agreement might open doors for cheaper US farm imports, which could push down local crop prices and impact rural incomes.
The government says it is keeping sensitive farm products out of the deal and promises protections for Indian farmers.