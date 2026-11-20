Farmers march to Delhi for memorial honoring around 750 farmers
Farmers have kicked off a march from Hisar to Delhi, asking the government for land to build a memorial honoring around 750 farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 protests.
The movement started at Sir Chhotu Ram Memorial, with farmers expressing frustration over their demands being ignored.
Farmers seek 4 acres in Bahadurgarh
They want at least four acres of government land near Tuda Mandi in Bahadurgarh to set up the memorial, which would display the names of those who died.
The proposed memorial, they said, would preserve the legacy of the farmers' struggle and inspire future generations.
The farmers have announced a rally in Bahadurgarh on November 26 to mark the anniversary of the farmers' agitation, and the march would proceed in phases.