Why 2,000 farmers, carrying bedding, utensils, are marching toward Bhopal

Farmers' associations note that while the Centre has declared 100% MSP procurement for tur, urad, and masur, moong procurement continues to be governed by the Price Support Scheme.

Currently, procurement under PSS is generally capped at 25% of a state's estimated production, leaving most to be sold in the open market at lower prices.

Santosh Patwari, a farmer leader, said they had mobilized for over 20 days and had no option but to protest after not hearing from the government.