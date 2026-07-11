Farmers' rally of 25,000 clogs Chandigarh roads after heavy rain
India
Chandigarh had a rough Friday as a huge farmers' rally brought the city to a standstill.
About 25,000 farmers rolled in with more than 100 busses, tractors, and SUVs, clogging up main roads like Madhya Marg and areas near Sectors 17 and 34.
Heavy overnight rain made things worse (roads were muddy and waterlogged), so even police diversions didn't help much.
Officials allowed rally on police advice
Traffic only started clearing up after 3pm but not before families got stuck for hours when schools closed between 1pm and 2pm.
Many residents took to social media to vent about poor planning during monsoon season.
Officials said they allowed the rally based on police advice but admitted managing such a big crowd was tough, especially with Prime Minister Modi visiting soon.