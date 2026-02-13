Farmers to protest outside Haryana CM's house against US-India trade

Farmers' issues with the government

The action kicks off with a march on February 23 from Devi Lal Park to the CM's residence, followed by a torchlight procession on February 24.

Before that, effigies of US President Trump, PM Modi, and CM Saini will be burned across Haryana.

Farmer leaders say government policies are pushing them further into debt and they're frustrated by issues like the Electricity Amendment Bill and no guaranteed crop prices.