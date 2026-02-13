Farmers to protest outside Haryana CM's house against US-India trade
India
From February 23-25, Haryana farmers are planning a big protest outside Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's house in Kurukshetra.
They're upset about the proposed India-US trade deal, will raise issues including elderly pensions, and how a recent paddy scam was handled.
Farmers' issues with the government
The action kicks off with a march on February 23 from Devi Lal Park to the CM's residence, followed by a torchlight procession on February 24.
Before that, effigies of US President Trump, PM Modi, and CM Saini will be burned across Haryana.
Farmer leaders say government policies are pushing them further into debt and they're frustrated by issues like the Electricity Amendment Bill and no guaranteed crop prices.