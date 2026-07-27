Fast-track NEET paper-leak hearing postponed, bail set Aug 3
India
The first fast-track court hearing for the 2026 NEET paper-leak case at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court was postponed after the defense lawyer asked for more time.
Bail requests for accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal will now be heard on August 3 instead.
Judge orders video-call for Manisha Hawaldar
This is the first hearing in a special fast-track court, set up after huge protests and Prime Minister Modi's promise to speed up paper-leak cases.
The hearing also touched on medical care for accused Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, with the judge ordering a video-call check-in on July 28 to verify her health while in jail.